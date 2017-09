Roberta Jane (Bristow) Crandall, 83, of Godfrey, died at 4:15 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2017 at her home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.