Rodney Lee Williams Jr.

Rodney Lee Williams Jr., 28, of Alton, died Wednesday, September 5, 2018, from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 13. Burial will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.