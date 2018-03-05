Roger Allen Fountain, 77, of Granite City died on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at noon Friday, March 16, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
