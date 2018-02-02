Roger D. Keyes, 65, of St. Louis, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.
A celebration of life will be at a later date in Arizona.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
