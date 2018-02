Roger D. Pejakovich, 51, of Godfrey, died at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church. Immediately following the service there will be a celebration of life at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.