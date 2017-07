Roger L. Minton Jr., 65, of Marion, Ill., died at 3:50 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2017 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.