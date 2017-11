Roger W. Back, 86, died at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Burial will be at Newbern Cemetery in Jersey County.