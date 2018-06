Roland “Ron” Edward Koeneman, 68, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at his home.

Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Friday, with Rev. Danny Cox officiating. Private family interment will be at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.