Ronald “Ron” Minner, 64, of Bethalto, passed away at 8:03 p.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital ER.

The family will hold a small time of remembrance from 5 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at Bethalto Church of God for close family and friends.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.