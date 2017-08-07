Ronald A. “Ronnie” Briggs Jr., 29, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Santa Ana, Calif.

He was born March 18, 1988, in Belleville, a son of Ronald A. and Patricia A. (Joshu) Briggs. He was a 2006 graduate of Granite City High School, where he was active with track and field and cross country. He later graduated in 2012 from Saint Louis University with a bachelor of arts in history and a bachelor of science in social work. He was always trying to help others and enjoyed his many years of volunteering with many organizations throughout the community. He enjoyed tae kwon do and had a special love for all animals but cherished his cat, Wednesday. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by a grandfather, Robert L. Joshu of Granite City; aunts and uncles, Harry A. and Clabbie Briggs of Granite City, Bradley Michael Briggs of Madison, Susan Sandoval of Lexington, Ky., and Robert W. and Julia Joshu of Cold Springs, Texas, Kathy and Steve Brown of Granite City and Cindy and Phil Drennan of Granite City; many cousins; other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Ann Briggs, and grandparents, Harry and Pauline Briggs and Lorraine Joshu.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a prayer service at 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Zachary Edgar as celebrant. Cremation rites will follow and burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights at a later date. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the St. Louis Zoo or the Granite City APA and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.