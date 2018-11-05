Ronald B. Lijewski, 80, of Fairview Heights and formerly of Granite City, passed away at 4:42 p.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Arbors Parkway Gardens in Fairview Heights.

He was born May 3, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Penn., a son of the late Benedict and Teresa (Moskiewski) Lijewski. He married Dorothy J. (Toth) Lijewski on May 3, 1963, in Granite City and she passed away on July 25, 2005. He retired from Granite City Steel in 2000 after 30 years of dedicated service as a foreman.

The United States Army veteran proudly served his country and was a member of the American Legion. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his days of hunting.

He is survived by two sons, Richard Lijewski and fiancée, Jan Howsare of Caseyville, and Russell Lijewski of Godfrey; a grandson, Nathan Lijewski; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, William Russell “Billy” Lijewski; and a brother, Russell Lijewski.

In accordance to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a private burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Beverly Farms Foundation, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035, or to the Parents Committee for Special Education, 30 Riviera Drive, Granite City, IL 62040.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.