Ronald C. “Ron” Retzer

Ronald C. “Ron” Retzer, 74, of Godfrey, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Friday, October 19, 2018, at his residence.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 4, at the Elsah Township Community Building, 14690 Fessler Road in Dow.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.