Ronald Charles Anderson, 68, of Mount Olive, died at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at his residence in Mount Olive.

Born Feb. 5, 1949, in Granite City, he was the son of Irwin Eugene “Babe” Anderson and the late Martha Naomi Castleman. He attended schools in Granite City and graduated from Granite City High School with the Class of 1967. He was an Air Force veteran from 1968 to 1972, serving in Korea during the Vietnam conflict with the rank of sergeant. He was a grain operator at Archer, Daniels, Midland in Granite City and a member of Mount Olive Amvets Post No. 55. He played high school football and baseball at Granite City, and also enjoyed music and classic cars.

Survivors include his father, Irwin “Babe” Anderson of Mount Olive; one son, Ronald Christian Anderson of Hillsboro, Ill.; two daughters, Tracy Anderson of Mount Olive, Kacy Anderson and partner (Alex Hinote) of O’Fallon, Ill.; one brother, Dale (Susan) Anderson of Granite City; one sister, Linda (Bill) Calcott of Arcadia, Mo.; two grandsons, Michael Anderson of Hillsboro, Ill., and Evan Hinote of O’Fallon, Ill.; two granddaughters, LillyBelle Clay of Mount Olive, Ill., and Alyssa Hinote of O’Fallon, Ill.

Preceded in death by his mother, Martha Castleman Anderson; and one brother, Larry Anderson.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mount Olive. Burial will take place on his property with military rites by the Mount Olive Area Veterans. The Rev. Ben Fiore will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences at www.beckerandson.com.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mount Olive, is in charge of arrangements.