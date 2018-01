Ronald D. Galbraith, 79, of Granite City, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.