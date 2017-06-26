Ronald E. Oneal, 81, of Alton, died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1.
