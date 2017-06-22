Ronald G. Cosby, 76, of East Alton, died at 6:07 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017, at his residence.
Private graveside services will be Friday, June 23.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.
