Ronald Lee Singleton

Ronald Lee Singleton, 75, of Jerseyville, went home Saturday, September 22, 2018, to his savior, Jesus Christ, and a joyous family reunion in heaven.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 25, at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton with Pastor Roy Rhoades officiating. Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.