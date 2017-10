Ronald P. “Ron” Sands, 83, of Godfrey, died at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private family graveside services will be Monday, Oct. 9, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.