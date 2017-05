Ronald Deleno Pendegrass, 71, of Shiloh, died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., Shiloh. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the church. Burial will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville.

Wolfersberger Funeral Home in O’Fallon handled arrangements.