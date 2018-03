Ronald R. “Rocky” Johnson, 44, of East Alton, died Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at his home.

A celebration of Rocky’s life will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at Abundant Life Community Church, Wood River Campus. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.