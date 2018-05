Ronald R. Fields, 74, of Granite City, passed away at 9:49 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, a graveside service with full military honors will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with Rev. Charles West officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.