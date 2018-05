Ronald W. "Bubba" Messerli, 81, of Highland, died Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and from 9-10 a.m. Friday, May 18, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 18, at the church with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery.