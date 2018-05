Ronald William Burris, 67, formerly of Hardin, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Mayo Clinic, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be noon until service at 2 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin with Rev. Paul Frazier officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.