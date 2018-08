Ronnie C. Durbin

Ronnie C. Durbin, 74, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018, at his home.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be 3 p.m. until memorial service at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Reverend Clint Wisdom officiating.