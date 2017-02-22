Rosalie Jean (Krekovich) Zevallos, 80, of North Palm Beach, Fla., passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Hospice of Palm Beach in Palm Beach, Fla.

She was born Oct. 26, 1936, in Madison, a daughter of the late Matthew and Mary (Novich) Krekovich. She grew up in Madison and lived many years in Edwardsville prior to moving to Palm Beach in 1982. She enjoyed helping others as a Realtor during her years in Florida. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and the love she had for her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her days of playing golf and her love of music and dancing.

She is survived by her companion of 10 years, William “Bill” Doscher of Palm Beach; her nieces and nephews and their spouses, Kathy Viviano of Naples, Fla., William “Billy” Niesciur of Edwardsville, John and Diane Krekovich of Edwardsville, Danny Krekovich of St. Louis, Kristy Krekovich and Tom Freeman of Cottleville, Mo., Matt and Rhonda Krekovich of Granite City and Thomas and Stacy Niesciur of Edwardsville; many great-nieces; great-nephews; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, John M. and Loretta Krekovich; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and William Niesciur.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1621 10th St., Madison, IL 62060. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.