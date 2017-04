Rose A. Revelle, 80, of Glen Carbon, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Eden Village, Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.