Rose Jane Wieckhorst, 86, died at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at University Health Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.