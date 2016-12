Rose Jeannette Heflin, 80, of Bunker Hill, died at 6:13 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, under the care of VITAS Hospice.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.