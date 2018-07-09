Rose Marie Ezell, 79, of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 4, 2018, at her home.

Rose was born on March 31, 1939, in Madison, Ill., the daughter of the late Wendell and Stella (Broscheid) Snowden. Rose Marie was a young pretty “Patsy Cline”-like lounge singer at Tri-Mor Bowl 55 years ago. She worked as a beautician and owned her own shop for several years. She worked in the trucking business for several years as a billing clerk and office manager. Rose Marie had last worked as a store manager at Blockbuster Home Video Store in Granite City. Rose Marie was a warm, friendly person who never met a stranger; everyone was “honey” or “sweetie” to her. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Rose Marie is survived by and will be missed by her children; Frank L. (Kathy M.) Faulkner, Greg Faulkner, and Tony Faulkner; grandchildren, Kim D. (Aaron) Fanning, Christopher Ezell, Scott P. Faulkner, Brian S. Faulkner, and Paige M. Faulkner; great-grandchildren, Ava Ruth Fanning and Ella Grace Fanning; and sisters, Sharon L. (John) St. Ivany and Dorothy A. (Gerald) Deterding.

In addition to her parents, Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Ezell, whom she enjoyed over 49 years of marriage; her daughter, Diana P. Ezell; her brothers, Charles W. (Ruth Ann) Snowden and William J. Snowden; and sister, Constance Richwine.

In celebration of Rose Marie’s life, a funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City with Fr. Zachary Edgar officiating. A family burial will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.