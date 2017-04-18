Rose Marie Hausman, 44, died Thursday, April 13, 2017, at her home in Godfrey.
A memorial service was Sunday, April 16, at Gent Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Songs 4 Soldiers of Columbia, Ill.
