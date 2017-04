Rose Marie Kiel, 84, of Godfrey, died at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home, 220 Court St. in Alton, and will continue from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey.