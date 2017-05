RoseMarie Vizer, 87, of Granite City, died Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Irwin Chapel, 2801 Madison Ave, Granite City. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.