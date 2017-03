Rosemary R. Wuellner, 87, formerly of Brighton, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until a Celebration of Life service Saturday, March 25, at 9020 Dallas Drive, Brighton. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.