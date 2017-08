Rosie Marie Bushnell, 87, of Alton, died at 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral service will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Mount Gilead Cemetery in Carrollton.