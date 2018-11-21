Ross E. Bradshaw, 73, of Highland, died Monday, November 19, 2018, at his home in Highland.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.
Ross E. Bradshaw, 73, of Highland, died Monday, November 19, 2018, at his home in Highland.
Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018