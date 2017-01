Roy Braundmeier, 67, died at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, from a tragic motorcycle accident.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.