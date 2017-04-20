Roy Earl Denton Sr., 77, of Thebes, Ill., passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

He was born March 4, 1940, in Pigeon Roost Hollow outside Olive Branch, Ill., to the late Chester Lee Denton and Mamie (Sams) Denton Counts. Roy married Cheryl Rae (Irvin) Denton on Dec. 16, 1961, in Bethalto, and she survives. He retired from Illinois Bell after decades of dedicated service as a Power System Engineer. With his wife, they lovingly raised their children in Chatham, Ill., and later built a home on Sunset Lake in Girard, Ill. After retirement, he returned home to the family homestead in Thebes. Roy loved the river, and for the past several years, he enjoyed working for Cairo Grain Inspection Agency. He was a member of Mighty Rivers Worship Center in Cairo and a member of New Caledonia Masonic Lodge No. 47. He enjoyed his days of deer hunting, growing Christmas trees, traveling, camping and family get-togethers. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 55 years, he is survived by four children, Roy Earl (Tonya) Denton Jr. of Thebes, Ill., Denise Parbs of Springfield, Ill., Robert (Paula) Denton of Auburn, Ill., and Bill (Tim) Denton of Lubbock, Texas; four grandchildren, Tenaya (Jon) Winkelman, Matt (Becky) Parbs, Josh Denton and Erica Denton; a great-granddaughter, Thea Winkelman; a sister, Phyllis Jerman of East Alton; three brothers, Ronnie (Nina) Denton of Arkansas, Marvin (Terry) Denton of Hartford and David (Cheryl) Denton of Texas; a sister-in-law, Marsha (Joe) Bertillo of St. Charles, Mo.; brother-in-law, Reginald Murray; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Caitlin Parbs; sister-in-law, Pat Murray; his stepfather, Herschel Counts; and his in-laws, Narretta and Earl Irvin.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 11 a.m. until Masonic services at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Mighty Rivers Worship Center, 1000 Poplar St. in Cairo, Ill., followed by a funeral service officiated by the Rev. Dr. Larry Potts and the Rev. Terry Turner. His son Robert will provide additional remarks inspired by love of thy father.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.

