Roy L. Busse, 81, of Cottage Hills, died at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.