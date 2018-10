Roy Lynn Badgett

Roy Lynn Badgett, 60, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 11, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Rev. Larry Hannon officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Granite City.