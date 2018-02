Rozalie Kotzamanis, 81, died at 1:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at her residence in East Alton, with her family by her side.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is handling arrangements.