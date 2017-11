Ruby F. Ghere, 73, of Brighton, died at 11:05 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Robings Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Brighton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Brighton Cemetery.