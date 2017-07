Former area resident Ruby I. Hawes, 85, died at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.