Ruby M. Willeford, 96, of Pocahontas (Pierron), died Monday, May 22, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, where visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26. Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork.