Ruby Marie-Cathleen Garlick, 40, of Granite City, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 10101 W. Main St. in Belleville.