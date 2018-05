Russell D. Belden, 72, of Hartford, passed away 1:05 a.m. Sunday, May 6, 2018, at St. Sophia Health and Rehabilitation Center in Florissant, Mo.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Graveside funeral services and burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, May 11, in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Alton VFW Post 1308 will perform military honors. Pastor Mike Davis will officiate.