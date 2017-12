Russell “Ross” John Zappa, 83, died 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Bethalto Church of God, where services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Private burial will follow at a later date in Wanda Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.