Ruth A. Grove, 92, formerly of East Alton, died at 3:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at her home in Godfrey.
Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
