Ruth Ann DeRossett, 88, of Wood River, died Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, followed by a light lunch and time for family visitation at Community of Christ Church, 2001 Vaughn Hill Road, Wood River.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.