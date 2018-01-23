Ruth Ann Klaus, 66, of Maryville, born June 10, 1951, in Granite City, after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, passed away Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at home with her loving family by her side.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family and adored her friends and the Marquette community. She was a teacher for 27 years at Alton Marquette Catholic High School, where she taught English and humanities. Along with her dedication to teaching her students, Ruth was a musical/theater director, dance team coach, and cheerleading coach.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Delene (née Wilcox) Diak; father-in-law, Ronald Klaus; and mother-in-law, Henrietta Gay Klaus.

Surviving are her dear husband of 44 years, John Klaus, of Maryville; her children, John L. (Joseph) Klaus II of Palatine, Ill., Brett J. Klaus of Maryville, Stefanie A. (Scott) Ronald of O’Fallon, Mo.; her grandchild, Noah; her brothers, Robert (Kathryn) Diak of Edwardsville, David (Kim) Diak of Edwardsville, and George (Nancy) Diak of Granite City; her sister, Lynn (Tony) Diak-Bavinton of Victoria, Australia; her brother-in-law, Robert (Carol) Klaus of Alton; and her sisters-in-law, Diana Howland of Wood River and Carole (Ralph) Biberdorf of Florissant, Mo.

Memorial contributions in honor of Ruth may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) and can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon. Condolences to the family can be expressed through the online guestbook.

Friends may visit with the family 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. A prayer service will be held before the visitation at 3:45 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with Father William Kessler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.