Ruth Ann Slone, 61, of Granite City, died at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Saturday, Dec. 30, at Calvary Baptist Church, 3000 Washington Ave. in Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City is handling arrangements.